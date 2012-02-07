NEW YORK Feb 7 Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the asset management arm of Goldman Sachs is buying $42 billion Dwight Asset Management Company LLC from Old Mutual Asset Management, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Dwight, which had $42 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, is an institutional fixed income asset manager that specializes in stable-value funds for retirement plans.

(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)