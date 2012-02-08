Feb 8 Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) reported on Wednesday better than expected holiday quarter results, helped by more business with department stores and growth at its own stores.

Shares rose more than 5 percent in premarket trading.

The clothing maker, whose brands include Polo, Club Monaco and Chaps, said revenue rose 17.2 percent over its third quarter ended Dec. 31, to $1.81 billion, above analysts forecasts of $1.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ralph Lauren now expects sales in the fiscal year ending next month to be up 20 percent, compared with a prior forecast of a rise in the high teens or low 20-percent range.

Despite the rising sales, its net income rose only 0.4 percent to $169 million, or $1.78 per share, hurt by higher product costs. But that was enough to beat Wall Street expectations of $1.67 per share.

Gross margin continued to be under pressure, falling 1.5 points to 57.1 percent of sales.

Shares were up 5.2 percent to $165.26 in premarket trading.

(Reporting By Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((phil.wahba@thomsonreuters.com)(646-223-6128)) Keywords: RALPHLAUREN/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.