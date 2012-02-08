BRASILIA Feb 8 The union representing Brazil's dockers has called off a 24-hour strike that had been planned for Wednesday after some members withdrew support for the stoppage, a newspaper reported on its website late on Tuesday.

The one-day stoppage would be the second since last November as dock workers' unions and the government clash more frequently about conditions at the partially public ports under the control of the government authorities.

The workers are protesting against the lack of a new collective labor agreement with the government and over arrears they say the state owes their pension fund.[ID:nL2E8D77BC]

The Tribuna newspaper in Santos, home to Brazil's largest port, quoted the president of the Sindaport union Everandy Sirino dos Santos as saying a planned assembly meeting late on Tuesday decided against the strike due to lack of support.

Santos is a key port for coffee, sugar, soy, meat, orange juice and finished goods exports.

A statement posted on Sindaport's website early on Wednesday said dockers at Santos port would stage a demonstration outside the administrative building, but made no reference to calling off the strike.

(Reporting by Peter Murphy; editing by Miral Fahmy)

