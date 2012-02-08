By Jessica Toonkel and Myles Neligan

NEW YORK/LONDON Feb 8 Old Mutual Asset Management is finished divesting assets and is now looking to grow, potentially through acquisitions, the firm said, shortly after announcing the sale of its Dwight Asset Management business.

The firm may make acquisitions to fill out product areas where it sees demand and does not have a strong offering, Peter Bain, chief executive of Old Mutual Asset Management, a subsidiary of London-based Old Mutual Plc (OML.L), said in an exclusive interview with Reuters on Tuesday.

"I wouldn't mind a stronger active, long-term U.S. fixed income capability ... and being larger in alternatives," Bain said.

Since becoming CEO of Old Mutual Asset Management a year ago, Bain has focused on divesting non-core businesses. In August, the firm sold its U.S. retail mutual fund arm to further a strategy of focusing on the institutional market, Bain said. [ID:nN1E7860RG]

Dwight Asset Management, an institutional fixed income asset manager that specializes in stable value funds, is being bought by the Goldman Sachs Asset Management unit of Goldman Sachs (GS.N) [ID: nL2E8D79VW].

Old Mutual said it sold Dwight because its stable value strategies have "some limited characteristics" that do not fit into the firm's plans.

"We want to focus on longer-term institutional investment philosophies that can generate alpha in markets that are going to grow rapidly," Bain said. Stable value, Bain said, does not fit into that model. Dwight's assets fell to $33.2 billion as of Sept. 30, down from $53.7 billion a year earlier.

Old Mutual Asset Management has no further sales planned. "I like the businesses we are in," Bain said.

On top of eyeing possible acquisitions, Old Mutual is focusing on growth through sales, particularly outside the United States.

Instead of trying to compete in a crowded U.S. market by establishing a large sales force for its 16 affiliates, Bain said, Old Mutual is focusing more on a behind-the-scenes approach -- namely, becoming an investment adviser to retirement plans and the manager of other people's funds. It does not plan to have a big sales force pushing its products, Bain said.

Outside the United States, however, Old Mutual, hopes to grow by building out its sales force. In October, Old Mutual named Julian Ide to head up global distribution.

The firm will focus initially on increasing business in Western Europe, with emphasis on the UK and Nordic markets, Bain said.

"We will be hiring," he said. Bain declined to say how big the firm's sales force will be.

Ultimately Old Mutual hopes that by filling out its product offering and building its global distribution, it will get back on track for an initial public offering.

Parent company Old Mutual Plc, an Anglo-South African financial conglomerate, delayed a planned IPO for its U.S. asset management business because of stock market turmoil and said an IPO woud be unlikely in 2012. [ID:nL3E7J5131]

A successful IPO is going to be a challenge, said Kevin Ryan, insurance analyst at Investec Ltd in London. The U.S. asset management business had assets of $226.8 billion as of Sept. 30, down from $262 billion a year earlier.

"The sense is that although there's a target to float the business, this is going to be pretty challenging," Ryan said.

Bain said he recognizes that he has his work cut out for him. Specifically, the firm needs to show strong cash flows and earnings growth to be able to persuade shareholders that an IPO would be a good value. -

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Myles Neligan in London; Edited by Walden Siew and Steve Orlofsky)

