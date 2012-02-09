* Company seen canceling its biggest-ever deal

* Shares lose a third of their value

(Adds details and comments on audit firm; updates shares)

By Mihir Dalal

Feb 9 Not only will Diamond Foods Inc DMND.O likely lose its biggest deal ever due to an accounting scandal that claimed its top two executives, the company will also probably have to pay more money to finance its millions of dollars in debt, analysts said.

The maker of Emerald nuts, Kettle chips and Pop Secret popcorn on Wednesday said it will restate its earnings after a probe by its audit committee found that it improperly accounted for the timing of payments for walnuts.

The restatements are likely to cause Diamond to breach its debt covenants, as well as scuttle its deal to by the Pringles potato chip business from Procter & Gamble Co, analysts said on Thursday.

"Diamond's (earnings) restatements will cause debt covenant default and ultimately raise interest expense," Janney Capital Markets analyst Mitchell Pinheiro said in a note, adding that Diamond's proposed purchase of Pringles potato chips from Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) was "finished."

The restatement of results would change the ratio of debt to earnings -- one of the terms of Diamond's debt agreements.

Diamond -- which had debt of $531.7 million and just $3.1 million of cash as of July 31, 2011 -- did not have an immediate comment. The company said on Wednesday it would restate results for fiscal years 2010 and 2011.[ID:nL4E8D89E]

Diamond removed Chief Executive Michael Mendes and named a director, Rick Wolford, as acting CEO. It also replaced Chief Finance Officer Steven Neil with Michael Murphy of consulting firm Alix Partners.

AUDIT FIRM ROLE

Diamond's accounts for the fiscal years 2010 and 2011 were cleared by an independent auditor Deloitte & Touche LLP.

But, accounting experts said it was unlikely that Deloitte would be blamed for the company's restatements.

"The fact that there is a misstatement does not necessarily mean that the audit process failed , " said Scott Univer , g eneral counsel at accounting firm W eisermazars .

James Cox, law professor at Duke University , said in the cases where auditors have been held liable, the rules were " fairly clear " about how deals should be treated, and the accountants " turned a blind eye to it. " But in Diamond's case, it was not clear when the payments should have been booked.

However, Jacob Zamansky, founder of Zamansky & Associates, a law firm specializing in securities fraud , said that private plaintiffs would now be looking at the auditors .

" The misstatement seems so out of line, the auditors should have caught this and the (executive) resignations sort of show that there’s a red flag ."

Deloitte declined comment, saying it cannot comment on client matters .

WORTH WHAT NOW?

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey's William Chappell, who previously backed the company's accounting practices, cut his rating on the stock to "neutral" from "buy," admitting that he had been wrong.

"This is the worst-case scenario, not only creating uncertainty around the financial statements and removing a senior management team that directed the solid growth of the past few years, but also likely rendering dead the pending Pringles deal," Chappell said in a note.

The company's stock closed down 37 percent at $23. 1 3 Thursday afternoon . Earlier in the session the shares fell to $21.44, their lowest in almost three years. More than 32 million shares were traded

-- nearly 16 times the stock's 10-day moving average. -- nearly 16 times the stock's 10-day moving average.

Using figures from Data Explorers, about 80 percent of Diamond shares that are available to be borrowed are already on loan, indicating a high number of short sellers.

Breakingviews Column [ID:nN1E81703U]

Some observers said Diamond's stock is a good buy at its current range of $22 to $24, because the company still has strong brands.

"They still have good businesses –- Pop Secret, Kettle and

(Emerald) nuts," a Diamond investor who declined to be named told Reuters. "When cooler heads prevail, the stock should trade back up somewhere in the 30s, probably after a couple of quarters."

KeyBanc Capital Market's William Jagdale said Diamond's various businesses were together worth about $44 a share. Janney's Pinheiro said the number is $31 a share.

Pinheiro said Diamond should earn about $1.70 a share in fiscal 2012. The company previously forecast adjusted earnings of $3.05 to $3.15 a share.

However, RBC Capital Markets analyst Edward Aaron suspended his earnings estimates and said it was difficult to stick a value on Diamond, with the company going through so many changes and multiple lawsuits and investigations still in progress.

PRINGLES DEAL

After the company said it would restate results, P&G started going through the merger documents to make sure it can cancel the sale of Pringles without triggering a breakup fee, a source familiar with the matter said.

P&G has been approached about a possible Pringles deal, but it has not held substantial talks, the source said.

"P&G wants to structure the deal as a reverse Morris Trust so it can minimize taxes for shareholders, and it also has to find a good fit for the brand. It is going to be a challenge for them to find a buyer (for Pringles) given these conditions," Morningstar analyst Lauren Desanto told Reuters.

A reverse Morris Trust deal saves on capital gains taxes that a parent company otherwise would have to pay in a straight sale of a unit or asset.

P&G declined to comment.

(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; additional reporting by Dena Aubin in New York, Jessica Hall in Philadelphia, Jessica Wohl and Doris Frankel in Chicago and David Gaffen in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian, Viraj Nair, John Wallace, Steve Orlofsky and Bernard Orr)

((mihir.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)(within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)(outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800)(Reuters Messaging: mihir.dalal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DIAMONDFOODS/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.