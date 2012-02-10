* Boeing offering same price as in 2009 bidding round
* Offer would ensure Brazil a discount in real terms
* Contract may be awarded in first half of 2012
By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Boeing (BA.N) has frozen
the price on its bid for a multi-billion-dollar Brazilian air
force jet contract, sources close to the deal told Reuters, as
the global race to sell military hardware to emerging economic
powers becomes more competitive.
Boeing is offering to sell its F-18 fighter to Brazil for
the same price per plane as its previous offer during a round of
bidding in 2009, the sources said. They spoke on condition of
anonymity because of the sensitivity of the bidding process.
The sources declined to divulge the dollar amount of the
bid, which includes the cost of the plane as well as some future
maintenance and replacement parts. But the offer essentially
means that Boeing would assume the cost of inflation over the
past two-plus years, while the planes would be more than 12
percent cheaper for Brazil in real terms compared to 2009.
"It's an unusual move ... that shows how much value is being
placed upon this contract," one of the sources said.
Boeing is competing with France's Dassault (AVMD.PA) and
Sweden's Saab (SAABb.ST) for the Brazil deal, which is expected
to be worth more than $4 billion over time. Brazilian Defense
Minister Celso Amorim told Reuters in January that he hopes the
government will make a decision in the first half of 2012.
[ID:nL1E8CJ3EE]
Boeing's offer illustrates how U.S. and European defense
firms are aggressively pursuing deals in the developing world as
their markets dry up at home due to budget cuts. Companies are
also disputing jet contracts in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar
and South Korea.
Dassault last week entered exclusive talks to sell its
Rafale to India, which could lead to the jet's first foreign
order. The deal could make the Rafale a more viable option in
the Brazilian bidding process, since an established production
line would allow Dassault to offer more stable pricing over time
and reduce the risk of cost overruns. [ID:nL4E8CV6BG]
The Brazilian deal will be decided by more than just price.
While the F-18 is widely believed to be cheaper than the Rafale,
Amorim has said that Brazil will base its choice primarily on
how generously the companies offer to share their proprietary
technology. Brazil hopes that knowledge will help it build a
homegrown defense industry, led by Embraer (EMBR3.SA), which is
making a return to its roots by investing in military aircraft.
President Dilma Rousseff also sees the deal as a key
decision in Brazil's strategic alignment during the next few
decades, officials have said. The planes will be used to help
guard Brazil's borders, protect its recently discovered offshore
oil fields, and project greater power as Latin America's largest
economy continues its climb into the world's elite.
A spokesman for the Brazilian government did not reply to a
request for comment. Boeing spokeswoman Marcia Costley said:
"We're in a competition and can't comment on the specifics of
our offering but what I can say is that Boeing can guarantee a
price that has been trending downwards because we have an active
production line and can leverage economies of scale."
OUTCOME UNCLEAR
Amorim's recent comments suggest that the Brazilian deal is
entering its endgame after more than a decade of intrigue and
last-minute surprises.
Rousseff's predecessor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, all but
declared Dassault the winner late in his presidency but left
office without finalizing the deal. Rousseff then appeared to
favor Boeing in comments shortly after taking office in January
2011, but recent developments including Dassault's India talks
mean the final decision is now anybody's guess.
Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported this week that
the government is leaning toward the Rafale again, though it did
not provide a source for the information.
Rousseff is likely to personally lead the decision-making on
the contract, Amorim said in January.
The decision may come at a moment when Rousseff will be
under unusually heavy pressure to be cost-conscious. The
government is expected to freeze about $30 billion in budget
spending in the next few weeks, equivalent to just over 3
percent of this year's budget, in an effort to cool the economy
and help contain inflation. [ID:nL2E8D7IXW]
The budget freeze will likely be unpopular among members of
Congress who will see their discretionary funds cut. That means
that Rousseff will need to appear circumspect on other big
purchases - including the jets - in order to avert a backlash.
