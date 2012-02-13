Feb 13 Freddie Mac, the No. 2
U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it sold $2 billion in
reference bills at higher rates and mixed demand compared with
last week's sale of similar maturities.
Freddie Mac sold $1 billion of three-month bills, due May
14, 2012, at a 0.109 percent rate up from a 0.090 percent rate
for $1 billion three-month bills sold Feb. 6.
The company also sold $1 billion of six-month bills due Aug.
13, 2012, at a 0.135 percent rate, also higher than the 0.119
percent rate for $1 billion six-month bills sold last week.
Demand for the three-month bills was lower at 4.95 versus
5.03 for the three-month bills sold a week ago, and demand for
the six-month bills was higher at 4.37 versus 4.07 for six-month
bills sold Jan. 30.
A bid-to-cover ratio reflects the amount of bids compared
with the amount offered. A higher ratio indicates stronger
demand, and a lower ratio indicates weaker demand.
Settlement is Feb. 14.
(Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)