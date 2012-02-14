* Lack of sun hurts flowering in six key coffee areas

* Main harvest may likely be worse than expected

* Rains to last until mid-June - govt weather office

By Diana Delgado

BOGOTA, Feb 14 Colombia is likely to see a worse-than-expected main coffee harvest in late 2012 as heavy rains limit sunlight and damage flowering in key producing provinces, farmers and exporters said on Tuesday.

Flowering in the first few months of the year is critical for when Colombia harvests its main crop from September to December in six of its eastern and central provinces, which account for more than 61 percent of total national output.

"The widespread complaint from coffee farmers is that their

(crops) haven't had flowerings ... the land is soaked with water," said Carlos Alberto Gomez, director of growers for the province of Quindio.

"We should expect a lower coffee harvest than last year. We may hardly reach 7 million bags," Gomez said.

The country's weather office IDEAM said that rains were twice to three times higher than average in the critical flowering month of January, hit by downpours which are set to continue to pelt the country until June.

Colombia - the world's top producer of high-quality Arabica beans and one of the world's main coffee exporters - has seen three years of lower-than-capacity output due to torrential La Nina rains, which blocked the sun and hurt flowering.

Colombian bean production slumped to 7.8 million bags last year - the worst crop since the 1970s - due to rains and a tree renovation program that took bushes out of production.

Although the La Nina phenomenon is now abating, Colombia's usual rainy season will begin in April and continue into June, said Daniel Useche, a meteorologist at IDEAM.

Coffee trees typically need eight months of sun before the harvest. Dry weather is ideal for flowering and rains are then needed to develop the fruit after the flowering period.

"Weather has been inappropriate for a good flowering. We need minimum of ten days of sun and in reality, we are having rains every two to three days delaying the flowering stage," Eugenio Velez, vice-president of the Caldas province coffee committee, told Reuters.

Antioquia province, which produces the most coffee of any province in Colombia, has had two poor flowerings in plantations located between 1,100 to 1,400 meters, compared with four flowerings during normal weather conditions.

"We are not getting enough sunlight. Days are dull with lots of clouds," exporter Juan Alvaro Arboleda said.

(Reporting By Diana Delgado)

((Diana.delgado@thomsonreuters.com)(+57-315-308-8934)(Reuters Messaging: Diana.delgado.reuters.net@reuters.com)) Keywords: COLOMBIA COFFEE/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.