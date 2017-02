WASHINGTON Feb 13 The Federal Reserve announced on Monday that it would "soon" issue a decision on Capital One Financial Corps's bid to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit but said the decision was unlikely to come today.

The U.S. Central Bank had been slated to meet and make a final announcement on the deal last week, but postponed the closed-door meeting until Monday. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper)