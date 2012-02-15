(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to reflect that Petrobras did not cut its 2012 target for an increase in oil output, but instead provided a new number for a possible increase in oil output from new sources. Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that this is the first such number Petrobras has provided, and there is no comparative figure. Adds paragraphs 3 and 4 to explain the origin of the error, which also appeared in previous updates.)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 14 Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Tuesday it could potentially add 336,000 barrels per day of oil output from new sources this year as Brazil's state-controlled oil company battles to overcome recent investor disappointment with its production levels.

The number came from documents in a company webcast with investors. A Petrobras spokesperson said the number was a potential figure, not a formal forecast, and was the first such number the company has divulged for 2012.

Reuters incorrectly reported earlier on Tuesday that the data covered overall additional output for 2012, and marked a 30 percent decline from a previous estimate for such data.

Reuters incorrectly compared the figure to a November forecast by former chief executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli for output capacity from new offshore production units scheduled to enter service in 2012. The estimate for output increases in 2012 does not include any output from one of the platforms Gabrielli said would start operations in 2012.

Petrobras shares closed nearly 5 percent lower on Tuesday.

On Monday, new Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster said that increasing output is a priority for a company that has missed output targets for two years running. Still, when declining output from existing fields is included, few expect a major improvement this year on Petrobras' 2.62-million-barrels-a-day global output in 2011, analysts said. [ID:nL2E8DDGJD]

"Petrobras' goals are based as much on nationalism and patriotism as facts," said Adriano Pires, head of the Brazilian Infrastructure Institute, a Rio de Janeiro energy research group. "Output is tied to the ability of local industry to supply equipment and local industry doesn't have the necessary capcity to meet the government's goals or to do it at a good price."

The result is that the Rio de Janeiro-based company, the world's No. 5 integrated oil company by market value, will face poor returns for some time, Pires said.

Pires and oil and gas stock analysts such as Lutz Otavio Broad of Agora Corretora, a Rio de Janeiro brokerage, see little chance for major production increases until at least 2013.

Foster declined on Monday to give an output goal for 2012.

The largest part of new 2012 Brazilian output announced on Tuesday will come from Petrobras' P-57 floating production unit, which the company expects to produce 150,000 barrels of oil a day in 2012, Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa said in a conference call with investors.

A similar amount of new output is expected from the 105,000-barrels-a-day P-56. The P-57 operates in the Parque das Baleias (or Whale Park) field and the P-56 in the Marlim field, both in the Campos Basin northeast of Rio de Janeiro.

Among the factors behind the output estimate are delays in the completion of the 180,000-barrels-a-day "P-55" production ship being converted at a local shipyard for use in the Roncador offshore field, also in the Campos Basin.

In November, Petrobras said the P-55 would start service in the fourth quarter of 2012. Output from the floating production, storage and offloading, or "FPSO" vessel is no longer on Petrobras' list detailing new output for 2012.

Outside Brazil, Petrobras' Chinook field, which was delayed by an offshore moratorium in the Gulf of Mexico after the Macondo spill, is expected to start output by April, Barbassa said. Chinook is expected to produce up to 80,000 barrels of oil and 16 million cubic feet of natural gas a day.

Petrobras may have prompted Brazil to miss output forecasts from the Paris-based International Energy Agency. In 2011, production of oil and other petroleum liquids rose by 50,000 barrels, or 2.5 percent, to 2.1 million barrels a day, only a third of the 150,000-barrels-a-day IEA expectation.

While production from other companies such as Brazil's OGX Petroleo (OGXP3.SA) and foreign companies including Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) and BP Plc (BP.L) is growing in Brazil, Petrobras still produces more than 90 percent of Brazil's oil.

When Foster's nomination was announced in January, Broad said many expected the three-decade Petrobras employee to improve performance, favoring financial measures over politics.

At a Rio de Janeiro ceremony at which Foster was sworn in as CEO on Monday, Foster defended two of the policies that most bother minority investors: fuel-price controls that have saddled the company with refining losses, and local-content rules that have inflated the price and delayed the delivery of ship refineries and oil platforms.

"My hopes were dashed by her speech," Pires said. "Her words were a bucket of cold water on minority investors."

On Tuesday, Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class of stock, fell 4.7 percent to close at 23.21 reais ($13.48).

The decline is the second major slide in the company's share price in three days. On Friday, Petrobras fell 7.8 percent, its biggest decline in more than three years. The plunge came the day after the company reported a 52 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit.

Despite a $225 billion, five-year investment plan, output in December was lower than it was a year earlier, and many projects are behind schedule. [ID:nL2E8DA1K4}

Petrobras plans nearly to triple output to 6.4 million barrels of oil and natural-gas equivalent a day by sometime in 2020, according to the company's investment plan.

($1 = 1.72 reais)

