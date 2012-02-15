* Benchmark zinc TC/RCs seen down near $200 per tonne

* Lower spot premiums in China back miners' stance

* Smelters' position backed by strong China mine output

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, Feb 15 Zinc miners are pushing smelters for a significant drop in fees they charge to convert concentrate into refined metal in 2012, due to prospects of tighter supply and lower spot premiums in China, industry sources said ahead of a gathering next week.

But whether smelters will agree to cut prices is unclear given surprisingly strong mine output performance in China and a growing surplus of refined zinc metal. These factors could keep both sides far apart when negotiations heat up at this year's International Zinc Association (IZA) conference.

A benchmark deal on treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) is generally reached at the conference, which this year will be held at the Rancho Mirage resort in Palm Springs, California. The benchmark should guide further negotiations between zinc producers, traders and consumers.

"I personally expect a settlement somewhere between $180-$190 per tonne, basis a zinc price of $2,000 per tonne," said a European physical dealer.

Last year, Teck Resources struck the annual deal at $229 per tonne with Korea Zinc, based on a $2,500 zinc price.

"The spot market in China remains the problem as it is below $100, and therefore the benchmark will show a gap of approximately $100 compared to spot, which miners will find hard to swallow," the European dealer said.

Spot treatment charges in China have been hovering near $50 per tonne for imported zinc concentrates, a price level likely to keep some pressure on treatment charges, analyst Mu Li with New York-based CPM Group said.

"The smelters do not want to see a decline in TCs, but the market may go against them because we have a relatively tight available concentrate supply. The upper hand still with the miners."

Smelters, on the other hand, will make their case to keep 2012 terms as high as they can on the back of surprisingly stronger mine output volumes coming out of China in recent months, despite a decline in the zinc price CMZN3.

Last year, China produced 5,344,000 tonnes of refined zinc, up 3.8 percent from 2010 levels, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Output of mined zinc climbed over 20 percent over the same period to reach 4,458,000 tonnes.

As a result, LME warehouses have seen steady inflows of the metal at the start of the year, boosting inventories up near their July 2011 peaks, near 895,000 tonnes. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/gaj66s )

"If you're a smelter, you're pointing to China's mine production numbers, which has shown that this market is not nearly as tight," said one market analyst.

This view echoed comments made late last year from Nyrstar (NYR.BR), the world's largest zinc producer.

During the company's Q3 2011 conference call, chief operating officer, Greg McMillan, said, "There is no shortage of zinc concentrate in the market today ... in terms of 2012 ... there is more than adequate supply ... there is no pressure on treatment charges."

Analysts expect mining output to keep growing, particularly in China, despite looming capacity closures at some key mines: Xstrata’s Brunswick and Perseverance mines in Quebec, Canada, in H1 2013, and MMG’s Century mine, currently the world's third-largest zinc mine, in late 2015.

"If China’s zinc mine output continues to outperform expectations there will probably be no shortage of zinc concentrates -- nor, significantly, for those investors that are anticipating a medium term outperformance in the zinc price, no shortage of zinc metal," Macquarie analysts said in a note this week.

Macquarie analyst Duncan Hobbs said the weight of argument between miners and smelters appears to be finely balanced, and negotiations for this year's deal could drag on.

"Whereas last year, when we heard word that an outlined agreement was more or less in place before everyone got to Cancun, I don't think the market is at that point this time around," he said.

"They might even be leaving Palm Springs without an agreement."

(Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by David Gregorio)

