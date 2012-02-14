* Negative free cash flow three times worse than Oct forecast

* Urbi sees 2012 revenue rising 10-13 percent

(Adds detail on cash flow, results)

Feb 14 Shares of Mexico's Urbi (URBI.MX) fell more than 11 percent after the homebuilder reported in a statement to the nation's stock exchange that cash flow to equity was below expectations for 2011.

The company, which had already warned in October that it was haemorrhaging cash, said it expected to report a negative free cash flow more than three times worse than its estimate.

Urbi reported negative free cash flow for 2011 of between 3 billion and 3.5 billion pesos ($215 million to $250 million), according to a preliminary earnings statement.

That compared with Urbi's October forecast of about negative 800 million pesos in 2011. [ID:nN1E79O0VK]

Still, the company said it expected to report revenue of 16.5 billion pesos ($1.2 billion) for 2011, up 10 percent from the previous year. It forecast revenue growth of between 10 percent and 13 percent for 2012.

In the fourth quarter, Urbi had to invest in several developments to adapt them to a new subsidy program for 2012, Chief Financial Officer Selene Avalos said in the statement.

The company's free cash flow also suffered from delays to housing subsidy funding, meaning it received payment on fewer homes than it had expected, the statement said.

Urbi will report fourth-quarter results in full on Feb. 27.

After gaining more than 12 percent this month, the company's shares were down 11.5 percent at 18.49 pesos in morning trading, on track to post their biggest daily percentage loss since October 2008.

($1 = 13.9725 at end December)

(Reporting By Elinor Comlay and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)

((Elinor.Comlay@thomsonreuters.com; +52 55 5282 7154)) Keywords: URBI/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.