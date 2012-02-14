* WHAT: Wal-Mart de Mexico fourth-quarter results

* WHEN: Monday, Feb. 20

* REUTERS FORECAST: Profit seen up 17.3 pct

MONTERREY, Feb 14 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, is expected to report a 17.3 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, helped by its aggressive expansion and marketing campaigns that boosted sales.

Analysts on average expect a profit of 7.672 billion pesos

($549 million) for the October-December period, up from 6.54 billion pesos for the year-earlier quarter, according to a Reuters survey of seven analysts.

Total sales will have risen 15.4 percent in the fourth quarter, helped by marketing campaigns in November and December, as well as an aggressive expansion with 441 store openings in 2011, according to the survey.

Walmex WALMEXV.MX same-store sales - at its outlets open at least a year - climbed 12.6 percent in November from a year earlier, helped in part by a government-backed effort to promote spending over a long weekend. [ID:nN1E7AK0RZ]

December same-store sales were also up 4 percent from the year earlier. [ID:nL1E8C9AHR]

Analysts said better-than-expected consumer spending in the fourth quarter will also have helped Walmex's results.

Mexico's economy grew 3.7 percent in the fourth quarter, year-over-year, according to government figures.

Walmex, controlled by U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), will report fourth-quarter results Feb. 20. ===============================================================

2011 2010 PERCENT

OCT-DEC OCT-DEC CHANGE

2011 2010 PERCENT

OCT-DEC OCT-DEC CHANGE

--------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 115.737 bln 100.296 bln 15.4 pct EBITDA* 12.742 bln 10.960 bln 16.3 pct Operating Profit 10.706 bln 9.158 bln 16.9 pct Net Profit 7.672 bln 6.540 bln 17.3 pct =============================================================== * Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Richard Chang)