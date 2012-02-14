Feb 14 Zynga Inc (ZNGA.O) reported higher quarterly revenue than Wall Street expected on Tuesday as the largest publisher of games on Facebook added new users to its mobile games "Words with Friends" and "Zynga Poker."

Zynga, unveiling its first results as a public company, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $435 million, or $1.22 cents a share. That compares with net income of $42 million, or 5 cents share, a year earlier.

Revenue was $311.2 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $301.08 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Zynga, best known for its games "FarmVille" and "Words with Friends," raised $1 billion in an IPO in mid-December.

Zynga shares fell 7.9 percent after the bell.

(Reporting By Liana B. Baker in New York, editing by Matthew Lewis)

