NEW YORK Feb 15 U.S. Treasuries were mostly unchanged on the day in bumpy trade on Wednesday.

A report that euro zone officials were considering delaying all or part of the Greek bailout briefly pressured riskier assets and briefly aided safe-haven U.S. government debt.

Both Treasuries and safe-haven German debt futures have been sensitive to signals on progress toward achieving a bailout for Greece.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last unchanged in price, yielding 1.94 percent.

A higher-than-forecast reading on the February New York Fed manufacturing index elicited little discernible reaction in the bond market.

(Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)