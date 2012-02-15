* Q4 gross margin down 7.5 points to 56.1 percent of sales

Feb 15 Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) expects its gross margins to recover "significantly" this fiscal year, helped by easing cotton costs and rising sales overseas, sending shares up more than 10 percent.

The clothing retailer, which caters primarily to teens and young adults, said the need to slash prices during the competitive holiday season coupled with higher cotton costs took a heavy toll on its gross margin.

But cotton prices have moderated, and rising sales internationally, where its profit margins are higher than in U.S. stores, would "support significant margin improvement" in 2012, Chief Executive Mike Jeffries told analysts on a call.

The company is closing weak U.S. stores and said it has identified another 180 stores it plans to close by 2015, bringing the total closings to 300. In addition to its namesake chain, the retailer also operates Hollister chain.

Jeffries told analysts that Abercrombie's best 250 U.S. stores have margins comparable to its international stores. International sales account for only a quarter of total sales, but they rose 63 percent in the fiscal year ended Jan. 28.

Gross margin, a gauge of how profitable sold goods are, fell 7.5 percentage points to 56.1 percent of sales during the holiday quarter.

Jeffries remains "cautious" about sales and pricing trends for the current fiscal year.

A warm winter has also hurt the retailer of preppy basics, as shoppers have not bought as many sweaters, fleeces and other winter gear as expected.

Heading into the holiday season, the company discounted heavily in the United States while raising prices at its international stores, which have long been called its growth drivers.

The chain reiterated its forecast given earlier this month of earnings of share between $3.50 and $3.75 with same-store sales flat, above the $3.47 analysts were expecting. [ID:nL4E8D2670]

Shares rose $4.70, or 10.5 percent, to $49.29 in morning trading.

