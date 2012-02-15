Feb 15 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW.O) reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the global cargo market sagged amid economic weakness, sending its shares down more than 11 percent.

The company posted fourth-quarter profit of $33.5 million, or $1.27 per share, compared with $41.6 million, or $1.58 per share, a year ago.

The results include expenses related to the introduction of new aircraft types, including costs incurred as a result of aircraft delivery delays.

Excluding those items, the cargo carrier earned $1.50 per share. That compares with an average Wall Street forecast of $1.89 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company fell more than 11 percent to $44.75 on Nasdaq.

The airline blamed part of its earnings miss on delayed deliveries for some of its new Boeing Co (BA.N) 747-8 Freighters that might have contributed to its profit had they been in the fleet.

The upgraded 747 promises to burn less fuel. The plane also boasts new wings, a new tail, state-of-the-art engines and a new cockpit. Production of the 747-8 was delayed by more than a year but the plane saw its first delivery to Cargolux Airlines International CLUX.UL in October. Boeing said on Tuesday it will make first delivery of the passenger version of the 747-8

-- the Intercontinental -- on Feb. 28.

Boeing now has 70 orders for the superjumbo freighter on its books. A slump in the world cargo market has put pressure on freight shippers and eroded demand for Boeing's biggest commercial cargo plane.

Atlas Air has six unfilled orders for the new Boeing freighters after receiving its first three. The company initially had 12 of the freighters on order but canceled orders for three early-build models in September.

The company blamed lengthy delays and its concerns about the performance of the first 747-8 Freighters assembled.

(Reporting By Kyle Peterson, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

