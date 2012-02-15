Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended at a 6-1/2-month high, after gaining 0.95 percent as the central bank cited stronger-than-expected growth and domestic demand behind its decision to hold its key interest rate late on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Wednesday Chile's economic slowdown has been milder than anticipated.
Comments by a Chinese vice finance minister that China will continue to invest in Europe and is willing to join concerted actions to help Europe helped boost the market, said a local trader.
Among gainers, shipper Vapores, in the throes of completing a capital increase to shore up its finances, rose 2.92 percent. Industrial and fuel conglomerate Copec was up 1.47 percent, and flagship carrier LAN Airlines gained 1.14 percent. (Reporting by Moises Avila)
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 25 Opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline who were pushed out of their protest camp this week have vowed to keep up efforts to stop the multibillion-dollar project and take the fight to other pipelines as well.
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.