* Net income up 12 pct year-on-year; EBITDA jumps 26 pct

* Results down from third quarter

* Management to discuss results at conference call Thursday

(Adds details on earnings, share performance, byline)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Gerdau's (GGBR4.SA) (GGB.N) net income jumped a stronger-than-expected 12 percent in the fourth quarter as rising revenue helped offset higher production costs and expenses for the largest steelmaker in the Americas.

Profit climbed to 472 million reais ($271 million) from 420 million reais in the fourth quarter of 2010, according to a securities filing. In a Reuters poll of eight analysts, the average profit forecast was 326 million reais.

Porto Alegre, Brazil-based Gerdau, the world's second-biggest producer of steel products for the construction industry, posted net income of 720 million reais for the third quarter.

The drop from the third quarter may be an indication that earnings in the sector are likely to disappoint as high raw materials prices, which affected earnings for mills throughout 2011, keep hampering profitability.

Preferred shares of Gerdau dropped 1.7 percent to 16.91 reais Thursday, their third straight daily decline. The stock is up 19.7 percent this year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were down 16 percent from the third quarter at 1.025 billion reais. Sales volumes sagged at almost all business units.

EBITDA rose 26 percent from a year earlier and topped analysts' average forecast of 982 million reais.

Management, led by Chief Executive André Gerdau Johannpeter, will discuss the results in a conference call with investors later Thursday.

The outlook does not appear promising for the first months of the year. Analysts say steelmakers will be unable to raise prices to make up for rising costs.

Brazil's CSN (CSNA3.SA) and Usiminas (USIM5.SA), the other two local listed steelmakers, are expected to report earnings later this month.

On a year-on-year basis, Gerdau showed strong operational performance, with a slight gain in sales volumes amid a tough industry environment.

Production of raw steel rose 8 percent from a year earlier to 4.732 million metric tonnes but was down 6 percent from the third quarter.

Sales rose 4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2010 but slipped 3 percent from the third quarter.

Efficiency, as measured by how much operational revenue the company earned per ton of steel produced, jumped to 122 reais from 101 reais a year earlier but was down from the third quarter's 131 reais.

($1=1.73 reais)

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Derek Caney and John Wallace)

((guillermo.parra@thomsonreuters.com)(+55-11-5644-7714)(Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GERDAU/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.