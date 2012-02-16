SAN FRANCISCO Feb 16 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) shares were downgraded by Morgan Stanley analysts on Thursday on concern about competition from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and slowing sales growth.

Analysts led by Scott Devitt lowered their rating on Amazon shares to "equal weight" from "overweight." Amazon's shares fell 4.1 percent to $176.97 in morning trading.

(Reporting By Alistair Barr; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

((alistair.barr@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 415 677 2544)(Reuters Messaging:)(alistair.barr@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters Messaging: alistair.barr.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)(follow my tweets @rtrswalibarr)) Keywords: AMAZON/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.