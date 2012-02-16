(Adds CEO comment on Europe, details)

Feb 16 TRW Automotive Holdings Corp TRW.N easily beat Wall Street earnings expectations as increased auto production in North America boosted demand for the company's auto safety systems, sending its stock up 14 percent.

"TRW delivered the first real supplier beat of this earnings season," Morgan Stanley said.

The company said it expects to sustain its "positive momentum" in the first quarter and weather weakness in the European auto industry in the period.

TRW gets about half its sales in Europe. The company's big customers such as BMW (BMWG.DE) and Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) Audi brand are doing well, and the company is less exposed to France's Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA) and Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI, which are expected to be weaker performers in 2012, TRW Chief Executive John Plant said on an earnings conference call.

Plant said Western Europe first-quarter vehicle production is expected to drop 11 percent to 3.3 million vehicles, but TRW's "strong customer and product mix" will help the company offset that regional weakness.

For instance, he said, TRW's biggest customer, Volkswagen, expects a sales decline of just 2 percent in the first quarter.

TRW said its full-year 2012 sales are expected to be $16 billion to $16.4 billion, and first-quarter sales should be about $4.1 billion. Analysts' average forecast is $16.63 billion for the year and $4.15 billion for the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding nonrecurring items, TRW reported fourth-quarter earnings of $238 million, or $1.84 per share, up from $225 million, or $1.72 per share, a year earlier.

On that basis, analysts had expected $1.55 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income was $425 million, or $3.27 per share, compared with $204 million, or $1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 7 percent to $3.99 billion, topping analysts' average forecast of $3.96 billion. Profit margin was 7.7 percent, also beating expectations.

Fourth-quarter special items primarily consisted of restructuring and debt retirement charges, an adjustment to a gain on business acquisition, and favorable net tax items, the company said.

TRW, a leader in automotive safety systems, is planning for 2012 U.S. auto sales to rise 6 percent to 13.9 million vehicles, and for European sales to fall 8 percent to 18.4 million vehicles.

TRW shares were up 14 percent at $47.34 at midday on the New York Stock Exchange.

