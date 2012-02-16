* WHAT: Coca-Cola FEMSA fourth-quarter results

* WHEN: Monday, Feb. 27

* REUTERS FORECAST: Profit up 16.6 pct

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb 16 Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA, the world's biggest Coke bottler, looks set to report a 16.6 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings, with recent acquisitions boosting sales.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters are on average expecting a profit of 3.52 billion pesos ($252 million), up from 3.02 billion pesos a year earlier.

Coke FEMSA, a joint venture between Mexico's FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX) and Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), closed its acquisitions of smaller Mexican coke bottlers Grupo Tampico and Grupo CIMSA in the fourth quarter.

In December, the company announced plans to buy private local bottler Grupo Fomento Queretaro. [ID:nN1E7BE0HO]

The survey showed analysts expect the acquisitions to help revenue to rise by 22.8 percent, but higher prices for sugar and plastic will eat into margins.

Coke FEMSA will report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 27.

Following is a table with the expected results. All figures are in pesos. ===============================================================

2011 2010 PERCENTAGE

OCT-DEC OCT-DEC CHANGE

2011 2010 PERCENTAGE

OCT-DEC OCT-DEC CHANGE

--------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 34.367 bln 27.991 bln 22.8 pct EBITDA 7.271 bln 6.109 bln 19.0 pct EBITDA margin 21.16 pct 21.82 pct -66 pb* Operating profit 5.926 bln 5.080 bln 16.7 pct Net profit 3.523 bln 3.022 bln 16.6 pct =============================================================== * basis points ($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn) ((Elinor.Comlay@thomsonreuters.com)(+52 55 5282 7154))