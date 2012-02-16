Feb 16 (IFR) - Brazil's Gol Airlines pulled its
planned new perpetual, non-call three senior unsecured note
today.
"Gol has decided not to pursue a transaction at this point
in time," according to a note put out by someone close to the
deal. "The issuer appreciates the work done and time spent by
investors."
The deal had initial price guidance in the 11.5% area. The
company had indicated a minimum size of USD100m.
The issuer would have been Gol's subsidiary Varig
Linhas Aereas and the bonds would have been guaranteed by Gol
Linhas Aereas Inteligentes. JP Morgan was the sole lead.
Pricing had been expected today.
(Joan Magee is an IFR reporter in New York)