(Adds details and reaction throughout)
By Joan Magee
Feb 16 (IFR) - Brazilian airline Gol Airlines pulled
its new perpetual non-callable three senior unsecured note on
Thursday, something many in the market expected.
The bond had a minimum size of US$100m, with initial price
guidance of 11.50%, "a big, sexy yield," said a senior DCM
banker in London, but not enticing enough to make it past the
finish line.
"This high-yield stuff isn't so easy to sell," said a banker
in Sao Paulo.
Market participants had been predicting all week that the
Gol deal may not make it, as investors were skittish
given the pricing of the transaction.
"This should be have been 100bp wider," said a senior trader
in New York. A local Brazilian investor called it expensive
compared to the outstanding perpetuals. "The company should have
retapped the outstanding perp, giving investors a lower US
dollar entry point and adding liquidity in the [highly illiquid]
old perp."
Meanwhile, the usual suspects interested in Latin American
perpetuals, such as Asian investors and some European retail
investors, weren't biting right away it seemed, according to a
senior DCM banker in New York. So when the deal wasn't on its
way to pricing early New York time, it didn't bode well.
"They offered the same concession as other high-yield
issuers, but the fact that good high-grade names could be
coming, coupled with digestion of the last [few deals],"
contributed to some smart investors seeing "blood on the streets
and asking for a higher yield to get into it," said a local
Brazilian banker.
After the news that the deal was pulled, the outstanding Gol
perpetuals ticked up a point, to 82.00-83.00 from 81.00-82.00.
Looking at comparables, Tam Airlines 2020s were up 50ct to
109.50-110, while the Tam 2021s were up US$1.00 to
105.00-105.50.
The issuer was to have been Gol's subsidiary Varig Linhas
Aereas and the bonds would have been guaranteed by Gol Linhas
Aereas Inteligentes. JP Morgan was the sole lead bookrunner.
(Joan Magee is an IFR reporter in New York)