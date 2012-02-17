* Shares jump 5 percent after earnings beat estimates

* Chairman says this year looks better than 2011

* Further cost savings from takeovers waiting on regulator

By Brad Haynes and Vivian Pereira

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Shares of Grupo Pao de Acucar (PCAR4.SA), Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, surged on Friday after the company posted better-than-expected results, looking ahead to robust growth as the government boosts household consumption.

"The outlook for 2012 is even better than last year," said Chairman Abilio Diniz on a Friday conference call, emphasizing the boost from government measures stimulating domestic demand.

Pao de Acucar's stock jumped more than 5 percent after the company booked a 43 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit late on Thursday. The results demonstrated the retailers' ability to grow sales, cut costs and boost profitability in the face of a broad consumer slowdown. [ID:nL2E8DGEV0]

"We see potential for extraordinary earnings power," Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Bob Ford told clients on Friday, citing a strong competitive position, better pricing and cheaper financing in the year ahead.

Management declined to give official estimates for 2012, but the company has said it plans to boost investments this year above its original estimates for 2011, signaling more than 1.4 billion reais in capital spending. [ID:nL1E7NF0HP]

The aggressive stance comes as Brazil's government has been racing to shore up the economy with targeted tax breaks and interest rate cuts after growth flatlined in the third quarter due to slumping household consumption. [ID:nN1E7B001T]

WAITING FOR CADE

Pao de Acucar's results were also boosted by the integration of electronics and household goods chains Casas Bahia and Ponto Frio in its Via Varejo unit, formerly known as Globex.

Further cost savings will depend on final regulatory approval from the notoriously slow-moving antitrust regulator Cade. [ID:nN1E79A1EL]

"A good part of the synergies have been captured," said Via Varejo head Raphael Klein. "We would have been able to capture more cost savings in 2011, but things are now waiting on Cade."

The regulator still has no public timeline for a final decision on the acquisitions, which were closed in 2009.

Grupo Pao de Acucar is controlled by a partnership between Diniz and France's Casino Group (CASP.PA), which has tightened its grip on the retailer since Diniz's failed plan to merge with rival Carrefour (CARR.PA).

According to the terms of its partnership with Diniz, Casino has an option to become the controlling shareholder in June 2012. [ID:nL6E7IC0KU] [ID:nL5E7KC0QH]

Reporting by Brad Haynes and Vivian Pereira

