By Patricia Velez

LIMA, Feb 21 Peru is banking on $50 billion in mining investments to propel its economy forward, but many new mines could literally be left in the dark unless the government jump-starts electricity generation.

Without swift action, policy makers and executives say Peru could suffer the same fate in 2017 as South Africa in 2008 or Chile in 2011, when power crises disrupted mines and threatened to roil global metals markets.

Five years may sound like plenty of time, but not in the slow-moving world of dams and pipelines.

Unclear regulations, too much reliance on the still nascent natural gas industry, and stiff environmental opposition to the routing of new transmission lines and generation plants have stymied construction.

Global mining firms say energy vulnerability is a risk they worry about in one of the last relatively unexplored countries, which is thought to still have big undiscovered deposits even after centuries of mining. Peru is the world's No. 2 producer of copper, zinc and silver, and No. 6 in gold.

Though rarely admitted publicly, potential electricity shortages in Peru are as much of a concern for miners as the hundreds of towns that have objected to new mines from being built over fears they will pollute or use up scarce water. Some nervous miners are even building their own power plants.

To tap Peru's vast mineral reserves, the government first must ensure there will be power for all of the new mines planned by private companies.

"Nobody is watching the whole system. There is nobody doing overall planning for the electricity sector," said former Mines and Energy Minister Carlos Herrera.

"The economic development that the country expects to have could really be slowed down by a lack of electricity and, fundamentally, planning," Herrera said.

Installed capacity rose only 1 percent last year while demand leapt almost 10 percent in an economy that has surged for much of the past decade at rates similar to China.

That means the cushion in Peru's electricity grid, which historically relied on hydropower before the Camisea natural gas fields were found, is being stretched thin as current demand of 5,000 megawatts eats away at effective capacity of 6,415 MW.

Adding to concerns, President Ollanta Humala's government stopped granting new concessions five months ago, pending the implementation of the so-called consultation law, which has become bogged down by questions over where and how it would be applied.

The law was designed to avert drawn-out environmental conflicts by forcing companies and towns to negotiate over where new projects are built. It would give indigenous communities greater say over how their lands are used. But the government has not yet decided which towns are covered by the law.

Natural gas was so cheap after the Camisea fields became operational in the early 2000s that the government encouraged the construction of thermal plants instead of new hydroelectric plants in a country with dozens of undammed rivers. The plan diversified the energy matrix and aims to have half of all power come from gas.

But since then the price of gas has risen sharply and the construction of new pipelines has lagged. That has left all thermal generation companies without long-term supply contracts.

"We are not only generating new power exclusively from gas, we are centralized in a single pipeline of gas, and we are terribly vulnerable," said Carlos Galvez, chief financial officer of Buenaventura (BVN.N), Peru's main precious metals producer.

Work on a second gas pipeline from the Camisea fields in Peru's southeastern jungle has been slow, hindering the construction of new plants.

Mines in northern and southern Peru, which mostly lack nearby generation plants and rely on transmission lines, could face a pinch in a worst-case scenario.

"If there are delays, the north and south will be in trouble until new lines are built," said Cesar Butron, head of COES, Peru's grid operator.

TAKING MATTERS INTO THEIR OWN HANDS

For now, COES is optimistic that 400-500 megawatts in new electricity will be brought online each year for the next five years, but it acknowledges that risks exist and beyond that the outlook is cloudy.

"We are covered until 2017 because there are various projects in development, but beyond that there isn't anything," said Butron.

Miners are less confident.

"If Conga, Michiquillay, and La Granja go forward - that'd be a 500 megawatts rise in demand in the north. If expansions in Cerro Verde and Toquepala go ahead and Las Bambas and Tia Maria are built, that'd be another 500 megawatts of demand in the south," he said, referring to key projects in development.

Some of these projects, owned by international firms including Xstrata XTA.L, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N), Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) and Southern Copper (SCCO.N), are scheduled to open before 2016.

To be sure, most countries face potential power shortages. South Africa, a big mining country, is trying to reduce consumption while it builds new plants. [ID:nLDE74P1GE]

But Peru's problems are largely institutional and not caused by a lack of resources. Indeed, the country has growing natural gas fields and is home to the headwaters of the Amazon River. All told, Peru has some 60,000 megawatts of untapped hydropower - 12 times current demand.

In contrast, neighboring Chile, the world's No. 1 copper producer, lacks natural gas and most of its water is in the frigid south. [ID:nS1E78P124]

Worried Peruvian miners are now taking matters into their own hands and building plants themselves.

"We are building a dam in the watershed of Santa Eulalia (in central Peru), to generate 90 megawatts and supply Buenaventura's direct operations," said Buenaventura's Galvez.

Southern Copper, a major global producer controlled by Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), already generates part of its own energy.

Those miners also hope to avoid possible blackouts and hikes in the cost of electricity. Last year, a short period of energy rationing in the north ended when Peru bought energy from neighboring Ecuador.

When energy is imported, the cost per megawatt per hour can rise from some $50 to $300.

Peruvian miner Volcan (VOL_pb.LM), the world's fourth-largest zinc producer, built a 13-megawatt hydroelectric plant and has plans to construct four more plants to add 250 megawatts capacity. Volcan generates 15 percent of its own power.

It has three contracts with state-run Electroperu that expire in December 2017 and has warned investors that its profits could be hurt by unexpected power outages.

"We have to prioritize the issue of energy security," said Mines and Energy Minister Jorge Merino said. He wants to hurriedly approve projects once regulations are clarified.

"We have to accelerate the granting of licenses. We can't run the risk of stopping the country or investments."

He said current demand could double every 10 years if the economy keeps growing above 7 percent a year.

Merino has tried to put hydropower back on the government's priority list, but those projects take 8-10 years to develop and may face further delays in consultation proceedings.

Pedro Martinez, president of Peru's Society of Mining, Energy and Oil, said some six electricity projects delayed while 18 contracts for oil exploration and two for drilling have been set back by the stalled implementation of the consultation law.

"We want a quick political decision (on the consultation law) for these projects to continue, otherwise there could be some interruptions and some mines might not start producing on schedule," said Martinez.

(Reporting By Patricia Velez; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Terry Wade)

