BOCA RATON, Fla. Feb 21 ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) Chief Executive Gary Rodkin blamed price increases for the weak sales seen across the North American packaged food and beverage industry, but he said there may be more to it than that.

"It's very hard to pinpoint the exact reason," for the weakness, Rodkin said in an interview at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

"Usually when you see a sharp move one way or the other, you can point to something very specific, like the government cut food stamps. But we don't have something like that to really hang our hat on," Rodkin said. "Everybody is trying to ask everybody else what happened."

"The best answer I can give you, and it doesn't explain it totally, is the cumulative effect of pricing actions over the last six or nine months," he added. "I presume that is a contributor to it. But it's hard to say it's the key driver."

