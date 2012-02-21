Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index has ended 0.34 percent lower, after tracking U.S. shares downward as market participants booked profits following recent near seven-month highs.

Among decliners were, speciality chemical and fertilizer producer SQM, which lost 1.1 percent; LAN Airlines , down 1.17 percent, and fuel and forestry conglomerate Copec, off 0.67 percent.