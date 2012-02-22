(Adds quotes, response from company)

WASHINGTON Feb 22 The World Bank on Wednesday barred two subsidiaries of French engineering company Alstom (ALSO.PA) from participating in projects financed by the global development bank for the next three years for "improper payment" in a Zambian hydropower project.

A settlement between the World Bank and Alstom, which the Bank said had acknowledged the "misconduct," includes a restitution payment of about $9.5 million by Alstom Hydro France and Alstom Network Schweiz (Switzerland).

The World Bank said Alstom made "an improper" payment of 110,000 euros ($145,900) in 2002 to a company controlled by a former senior Zambian government official related to the Zambia power project financed by the Bank.

"Alstom’s settlement with the Bank is a wake-up call to global companies that are involved in development business that need to ensure their operations with the World Bank are clean," Leonard McCarthy, the World Bank's anti-corruption chief said.

An Alstom spokesman downplayed the action.

"For us it's an allegation which hasn't been proven, on which we've agreed to a settlement with the World Bank and which relates to a deal which is old and limited in scope," the spokesman said.

The World Bank said the debarment could be reduced to 21 months if the companies comply with all conditions of the agreement, which includes continuing to improve their internal compliance programs.

($1 = 0.7539 euros)

