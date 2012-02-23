* Billings handily beat Wall Street estimates

* Q4 profit, revenue beat Street view

* Company signed biggest deal ever in Q1

* Shares rise 11 pct after-hours

By Jim Finkle

Feb 23 Web-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) reported a surge in new business in its most recent quarter, surprising investors who had expected milder growth and sending its shares up 11 percent.

The pioneer in cloud computing attributed its strong growth to an increase in large-sized deals as customers increasingly choose to buy multiple products from the company's growing line of software.

Salesforce.com started out more than a decade ago developing software to help sales people manage their contacts, and gradually added more features. It has since added programs for handling other tasks including managing customer service, analyzing market data and fostering collaboration among employees.

It signed business during the quarter with corporations including AT&T Inc (T.N), Chevron Corp (CVX.N), LinkedIn Corp LNKD.N, Sony Corp (6758.T)(SNE.N) and Symantec Corp (SYMC.O).

Chief Executive Marc Benioff said his company closed more than 100 deals worth at least $1 million during the quarter, or four times as many deals of that size as it had a year earlier. It also signed nine transactions worth at least $10 million during the period, he said in a conference call.

Benioff also disclosed that the company had signed its first ever "nine figure deal," valued at $100 million or more, during the early days of the current first quarter. He identified the customer as a large Illinois-based insurance company, but did not elaborate.

"We have never seen a pipeline like this," Benioff said.

Salesforce.com raised its fiscal 2013 revenue forecast to a range of $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion, up 29 to 30 percent from the previous year. Its previous estimate was $2.88 billion to $2.92 billion.

BILLINGS

Billings, a closely watched indicator of new business, climbed 57 percent from a year earlier to $1.09 billion during the fiscal fourth quarter, ahead of the 35 percent growth that Wall Street was expecting, said Susquehanna Financial Group analyst J. Derrick Wood.

The stronger-than-expected billings during the company's fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 came after a tepid forecast three months ago spooked investors, sending shares in the cloud-computing company tumbling.

Wood said the figures released on Thursday should convince investors that the previous disappointment was an aberration.

"People are going to get more comfortable that the growth profile for Salesforce is a lot higher than what people have perceived," he said.

"It was a total blowout," said Cowen & Co analyst Peter Goldmacher.

The company also reported a fourth-quarter profit, excluding certain items, of 43 cents per share, beating the 40 cent average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Quarterly revenue rose 38 percent from a year earlier to $632 million, beating the $624 million expected by analysts. Salesforce.com shares rose 11 percent in after-hours trading to $146.20, after closing at $131.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting By Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Bernard Orr, Matthew Lewis and Richard Chang)

