* Q4 adj loss 7 cents/share vs Street view profit 26 cents

* Company idling mines to cut production

* Stock falls 2.5 percent

(Adds analyst comments, stock drop, byline)

By Steve James

Feb 24 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc ANR.N posted a fourth-quarter loss of $733.3 million, largely due to a charge to write down the value of some of its mining operations.

The company, which acquired rival Massey Energy for $7 billion last year, also said it is idling some mines because milder winter weather has slowed electricity demand and some utilities are switching from coal to cheaper natural gas for power generation.

Alpha's stock fell 2.5 percent to $19.27 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Analyst Lucas Pipes, of Brean Murray Carret & Co, said the main reason the results were worse than Wall Street anticipated was higher-than-expected costs as well as lower-than-expected shipments of steelmaking metallurgical coal.

He noted Alpha is now expecting to sell 20 million to 25 million tons of metallurgical coal in 2012, compared to his estimate of 23.5 million tons. But he said he viewed the production cuts as positive.

"(However) more production cuts both on the met coal and thermal coal side are still needed to bring the market back into balance," Pipes said.

In its earnings release, Alpha said domestic and international coal markets declined in the fourth quarter as a result of "slowing economic activity, fuel switching for electricity generation due to low-priced natural gas, and recently effective and anticipated U.S. environmental regulations that discourage the use of coal."

Its net loss amounted to $3.34 per share, compared with net income of $10.8 million, or 9 cents per share a year earlier, the Abingdon, Virginia-based company said.

Excluding a goodwill impairment charge of $745 million and other one-time items, the loss from continuing operations was 7 cents per share. On that basis, it fell short of analysts' average forecast for a profit of 26 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alpha said the impairment charge was necessary for accounting purposes because "the implied fair value of goodwill at several reporting units was determined to be less than its carrying value."

During the quarter, Alpha also agreed to a $210 million settlement with the government over the explosion that killed 29 miners at the Upper Big Branch mine in West Virginia in 2010. The mine had been owned by Massey.

Alpha said record revenue of $2.1 billion for the fourth quarter and $7.1 billion for the full year 2011 was driven in large part by the Massey mines it now owns.

"However, market conditions have changed rapidly during the last few months," it said. Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, fell short of company expectations.

"The changing market environment, coupled with revised expectations of future operating costs at our Eastern (U.S.) operations, resulted in a goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter.

"In response to these changing market conditions, we moved swiftly to adjust our production levels in order to match anticipated demand for our products," Alpha said.

It said it was idling several mines to cut production to fit demand. This is expected to reduce annual coal production by about 4.0 million tons -- about 2.5 million tons of thermal coal and 1.5 million tons of metallurgical coal used in steelmaking.

The company's production capacity is more than 120 million tons a year.

(Reporting by Steve James in New York; editing by John Wallace, Phil Berlowitz)

((steve.james@thomsonreuters.com)(1-646-223-6013)) Keywords: ALPHA/

(C) Reuters 2012 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.