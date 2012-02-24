Feb 24
SAN FRANCISCO, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the following
underlying ratings of the Stockton Public Finance Authority, California (the
authority) on Rating Watch Negative:
--$55 million variable rate demand water revenue bonds, series 2010A (Delta
Water Supply Project), at 'AA-';
--$24.2 million 2005 Water Revenue Bonds, Series A (Water System Capital
Improvement Projects), at 'AA-';
--$18.6 million Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2009A (Delta Water Supply Project),
at 'A+';
--$154.6 million Water Revenue Bonds, Series 2009B (Taxable Build America Bonds)
(Delta Water Supply Project), at 'A+'.
The Negative Watch is based upon a material event filing (the filing) today that
indicated the city of Stockton, California (the city) governing body was
expected to consider approving a resolution at its Feb. 28, 2012 meeting that
would suspend payments on certain city obligations payable from the city's
general fund and would allow the city to initiate a confidential neutral
evaluation process to reach a mediated and negotiated settlement with regards to
certain city obligations given the financial difficulties of the city. In the
event the city is unsuccessful in resolving its financial difficulties, it is
possible that the city might file for chapter 9 bankruptcy. While the city
states in its filing that it does not anticipate any disruption in payment of
the above obligations, the Negative Watch considers various issues and
uncertainties that could negatively affect the ratings on the obligations
supported by the water system.
Fitch will continue to monitor ongoing developments.
(Reporting By Joan Gralla)