Overview
-- We have concluded that credit enhancements sufficient to offset what
we view as the reduced creditworthiness of European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) guarantors are not likely to be forthcoming.
-- We are therefore revising the outlook on the long-term rating on the
EFSF to negative from developing and affirming the 'AA+/A-1+' ratings.
-- The negative outlook on the long-term rating mirrors the negative
outlooks of France and Austria.
Rating Action
On Feb. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to negative from developing.
At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer
credit ratings on the EFSF.
Rationale
Following the lowering of the ratings on France and Austria on Jan. 13, 2012,
the rated long-term debt instruments already issued by the EFSF are no longer
exclusively supported by guarantees from the EFSF guarantor members rated
'AAA' by Standard & Poor's or 'AAA' rated liquid securities. Instead, the
EFSF's instruments are now covered by guarantees from guarantor members or
securities rated 'AAA' or 'AA+'. Therefore, on Jan. 16, 2012, we lowered the
long-term issuer credit rating on the EFSF, and the issue ratings on its
long-term debt securities, to 'AA+' from 'AAA'.
At that time, we considered that credit enhancements--in addition to the
existing 165% over-guarantee provided by each non-borrowing EFSF member state
(see the full analysis listed below)--that would offset our view of the
now-reduced creditworthiness of the EFSF's guarantors and securities backing
the EFSF's issues could be forthcoming. We have since revised this view. We no
longer expect EFSF member states to provide additional credit enhancements to
ensure that its rated long-term debt instruments will be exclusively supported
by guarantees from the EFSF guarantor members rated 'AAA' by Standard & Poor's
or 'AAA' rated liquid securities.
Outlook
The negative outlook on the long-term rating on the EFSF mirrors the negative
outlooks of France and Austria. Absent additional credit enhancements, we
could lower the ratings on the EFSF if we lowered the long-term sovereign
credit ratings on any of the EFSF's 'AAA' or 'AA+' rated members (Germany,
France, The Netherlands, Austria, Finland, or Luxembourg) to below 'AA+'.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
European Financial Stability Facility
Sovereign Credit Rating
Foreign Currency AA+/Negative/A-1+ AA+/Developing/A-1+
Ratings Affirmed
European Financial Stability Facility
Senior Unsecured* AA+
Senior Unsecured* AA+
Short-Term Debt* A-1+
*Guaranteed by: State of The Netherlands, Republic of France, Republic of
Cyprus, Republic of Finland, Republic of Slovenia, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg,
Slovak Republic, Republic of Austria, Republic of Portugal, Federal Republic
of Germany, Republic of Malta, Kingdom of Belgium, Kingdom of Spain, Republic
of Italy
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)