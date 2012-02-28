(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed European Credit
Management Ltd's (ECM) 'M2' Asset Manager rating. The rating covers the
company's London-based investment activities. Asset manager operations in the
'M2' category demonstrate low vulnerability to operational and investment
management failure.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation recognises ECM's progress in its strategic repositioning. The
firm is complementing its long-term focus on management of European multi-asset
class credit strategies with the addition of single asset class offerings. In
addition, it is diversifying its delivery channels to include a broader range of
fund formats. The rating action also takes into account enhanced top-down
allocations and quantitative risk analysis which add transparency and discipline
to the investment process. Furthermore, ECM has rebuilt and stabilised its
investment team, following significant turnover in 2010. Finally, the
outsourcing of Middle Office operations to GlobeOp, which represented a
potential risk in 2010, operates effectively.
ECM's key strengths are its long-established business franchise, profitability,
a solid committed shareholder and strong specialised analytical resources.
However, after substantial outflows of assets under management (AUM) in 2010 and
2011, the main challenges facing ECM are to raise assets for its expanded range
of funds, retain roll-over of maturing MTNs and to build and diversify
distribution channels.
ECM's 'M2' rating is based on the following category scores, which represents a
scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score:
Company & Staffing: 2.50
Credit Selection: 2.00
Portfolio & Risk Management: 2.00 (from 2.25)
Investment Administration: 2.00
Technology: 2.00
COMPANY AND STAFFING
ECM is a well-established, specialist credit asset manager, with a 12-year track
record. Its parent, Wells Fargo & Co. ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+') demonstrates
financial and strategic commitment. Despite four new fund launches in 2011, the
firm's AUM have reached an eight-year low at EUR7.4bn. ECM reported net outflows
of EUR2.0bn in 2011, primarily driven by maturing MTNs. Fitch expects the firm
to remain profitable in 2012 even at the lower asset base, given stronger
operating margins in credit management. One of ECM's strengths is employing
large numbers of investment staff (40 professionals), which it has renewed and
reorganised over the past 18 months.
CREDIT SELECTION
ECM implements a disciplined credit selection process, based mainly on
proprietary fundamental analysis but which also includes relative value and
technical analysis. Credit research in high yield and financials bonds was
strengthened in 2011, as ECM broadens its investment universe. ECM's credit
investment strategy, which drives top down asset allocation, saw further
formalisation of outputs in 2011.
PORTFOLIO AND RISK MANAGEMENT
Portfolio construction effectively combines the outputs of investment strategy
with fundamental research. ECM introduced formal model portfolios and a risk
calibration mechanism in 2011, which underline the discipline of the process.
Quantitative risk analysis and reporting has improved with the roll out of
vendor risk analytics solution. ECM has also enhanced its monitoring of
portfolio liquidity risk via the introduction of a proprietary multi-factor
liquidity scoring model.
INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION
Middle office functions, including fund valuations, operations and IT have been
outsourced to GlobeOp since 2010. ECM provides a clear oversight and control of
the relationship, which is now fully formalised in a service level
understanding. Relevant responsibilities have also effectively transferred to
GlobeOp from CACEIS Bank and Cognizant. ECM's reporting provides transparency to
investors but website functionality is less developed.
TECHNOLOGY
ECM's front office technological platform is built around proprietary systems
for order management and two types of third-party software for position keeping
(Wall Street Office and Finacle Treasury). In 2011, the company rolled out
Barclays POINT for advanced risk analytics. Fitch expects further flexibility
and reporting capabilities of the platform to be provided by an upgrade of the
front office database in 2012.
COMPANY PROFILE
Founded in 1999, ECM is fully owned by Wells Fargo & Co, and is regulated by the
UK's Financial Services Authority. As of December 2011, it had 87 employees of
which 40 are investment professionals and managed EUR7.4bn of assets. ECM
specialises in the management of credit assets, mainly investment-grade and
high-yield bonds, ABS, senior secured loans and bank capital.
RATING SENSITIVITY
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to a combination of the
aforementioned rating drivers. A material deviation from Fitch's guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For
additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings guidelines, please
review the criteria referenced below, which can be found at
www.fitchratings.com.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)