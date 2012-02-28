* Hedge fund manager likes Apple, sells Yahoo
NEW YORK Feb 28 York Capital Management
founder James Dinan, in a forecast unlikely to gladden the
hearts of bankers battling low net interest margins, believes
that global interest rates are likely to remain low "for a
decade or two" because governments can't afford to hinder
economic recoveries with inflation.
Dinan, who spoke at a Bank of America hedge fund conference,
said his bigger concern is with deflation. He nevertheless said
the U.S. economy is "looking good" and outlined several
investment opportunities domestically and abroad.
Apple <AAPL.O), despite its emergence as the world's largest
company by market capitalization, remains cheaply valued, "has
almost no competition and is a cash machine," he said. He also
touted another tech holding, AboveNet Inc, a
fiber-optic network operator York began investing in as AboveNet
emerged from bankruptcy in 2003.
York, which manages $14.7 billion primarily in
"event-driven" investments related to mergers, spinoffs,
bankruptcies, and debt defaults, moved quickly to sell its
Yahoo Inc holdings amid the Internet firm's recent
management shakeup and failure to reach a deal to restructure
its investment in China's Alibaba Group.
"We're looking for a new entry point" in the stock, he said.
Dinan also endorsed several companies that are announcing
spinoffs or breakups, including Tyco International,
which he said is a play on Chief Executive Edward Breen's intent
to maximize the value of his large holdings in the conglomerate
that is being divested into three separate companies.
York has been trading heavily in European debt, profitably
buying and selling about $10 billion of loans since the credit
crisis broke, Dinan said. Handicapping the outlook for the
weakest players, he said that Greece is "past the point of no
return" and Portugal "probably past the point of no return,"
while Ireland, Italy and Spain are "probably going to make it."
A play against the weak nations is to short assets that
can't be divested such as power companies in Spain and Portugal.
"You can still make money rooting for success and, in some
respects, rooting for failure," Dinan said.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; editing by Mark Porter)