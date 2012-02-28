WASHINGTON Feb 28 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Liberty Dialysis Holdings Inc with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

The FTC put the value of Fresenius' purchase at $2.1 billion.

As part of the approval, Fresenius must sell 60 outpatient dialysis clinics in 43 U.S. markets, the FTC said.

(Reporting By Diane Bartz)