BRIEF-Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest eight hospitals
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest eight hospitals - three in Florida, three in Ohio and two in Pennsylvania
WASHINGTON Feb 28 German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Liberty Dialysis Holdings Inc with conditions, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.
The FTC put the value of Fresenius' purchase at $2.1 billion.
As part of the approval, Fresenius must sell 60 outpatient dialysis clinics in 43 U.S. markets, the FTC said.
(Reporting By Diane Bartz)
* Ventas Inc in talks to buy part or all of Brookdale Senior Living Inc after Blackstone Group LP lost interest in Brookdale- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2lYm2CG Further company coverage:
