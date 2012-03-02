* Wynn stock halted after shares rise 6.3 pct

* Land concession contract tied to Macau resort published

March 2 Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O) on Friday said a land concession contract has been published in the official gazette of Macau, a step toward allowing Wynn and a partner to develop a five-star hotel and casino resort.

Shares of Wynn rose more than 6 percent prior to a trading halt for pending news. Most of the gain came after the Las Vegas-based company disclosed the publication in a regulatory filing.

Wynn said the contract relates to 51 acres of land in the Cotai area of Macau, one of the world's best-known gambling centers.

It said that effective from the publication date, Palo Real Estate Co would lease the land from Macau's government, and that the contract required Wynn Macau to operate gaming operations on that land.

The news came as Steve Wynn, the casino mogul who runs Wynn resorts, is embroiled in a bitter battle with Japanese billionaire and former friend Kazuo Okada.

Last month, Wynn Resorts redeemed Okada's nearly 20 percent stake in the company and accused him of violating U.S. anti-corruption laws, citing a report produced after an internal probe. Okada said the report is based on "false and misleading assertions." [ID:nL4E8DN6FT] [ID:nL4E8DK1U0]

Prior to the trading halt, Wynn shares were up $7.70, or 6.3 percent, at $129.76 on the Nasdaq.

