BRIEF-County Bancorp raises quarterly cash dividend by 20 pct
* County Bancorp, Inc. Increases quarterly cash dividend by 20 pct
Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock index ended slightly lower on Friday, dipping 0.16 percent, tracking similarly declining U.S. markets as investors booked profits after the IPSA touched an over seven-month high on Thursday.
Among decliners, flagship carrier LAN Airlines eased 0.34 percent, retailer Falabella lost 0.75 percent and energy generator Endesa shed 0.49 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta)
* Wynn Resorts announces Craig S. Billings as chief financial officer
* Enbridge and Spectra Energy merger expected to close February 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: