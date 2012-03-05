March 5 U.S. gasoline prices jumped up 7 cents in the past week as the fight over how to address rising fuel costs continues in Washington and on the campaign trail.

The price jump was smaller than the 13-cent spike reported in the previous week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly survey of service stations. U.S. gasoline prices in the most recent week were $3.79 a gallon, up about 27 cents from a year ago, EIA said. (Reporting By Emily Stephenson)