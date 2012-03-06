* Sees 2012 EPS of $1.90 to $2.10

* Forecasts full-year identical stores up 1-2 pct

* Shares fall 2.6 percent

(Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates share move)

March 6 Safeway Inc SWY.N, the second-largest U.S. supermarket operator, forecast a better-than-expected rise in full-year profit, but shares fell 2.6 percent after it predicted a smaller gain in sales at established stores than its key rival.

Safeway and most other U.S. grocery sellers are struggling with sales volume declines as a tepid economic recovery has forced many consumers to spend cautiously.

The operator of grocery chains such as Safeway, Vons and Dominick's expects earnings of $1.90 to $2.10 per share for 2012, above the $1.88 per-share profit Wall Street analysts were projecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Safeway earned $1.78 per share in 2011.

Safeway said closely watched identical-store sales, excluding gas, should rise 1 percent to 2 percent this year. At Safeway, that measure includes results from established supermarkets that have not been replaced or significantly renovated.

Kroger Co (KR.N), Safeway's larger rival, last week forecast a 3 percent to 3.5 percent rise in identical-store sales for this year.

"While the outlook was clearly better than expected, the key question for the day is whether management can lay out a credible plan to drive better (identical-store sales) in a moderating inflation environment and stabilize the core U.S. grocery business," Credit Suisse analyst Edward Kelly said in a client note.

Safeway's shares fell 2.4 percent to $21.56 early trading on the New York Stock exchange.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Phil Wahba in New York,; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Derek Caney)

((lisa.baertlein@thomsonreuters.com)(213-955-6742)) Keywords: SAFEWAY/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.