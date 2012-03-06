* VIX up on active trading in SPX options, puts outpace calls

* CSFB Index closes at 31.57 on Monday, below high of 32.23

By Doris Frankel

March 6 Fear is staging a comeback on Wall Street, as investor resilience is being tested for the first time in months.

The market's preferred measure of anxiety, the CBOE Volatility Index, known as the VIX .VIX, on Tuesday rose almost 16 percent, the biggest one-day rise since November, as the S&P 500 .SPX benchmark marked its worst three-day period since December.

The messengers of fear that drove market activity through the summer of fall of 2011 - the strength of the global economy and the euro zone debt crisis - have found new footing after subsiding at the end of 2011.

The VIX closed up 15.6 percent at 20.87 on Tuesday, the first time since November that it closed above its 50-day moving average, a sign of rising concern about further downside in stocks. Wall Street on Tuesday suffered its worst day in almost three months as the Dow dropped more than 200 points.

"The calm market outlook of last week has been replaced by real worry regarding the March 8 Greek debt restructuring," said Alec Levine, associate director of equity derivatives at global brokerage firm Newedge SA in New York.

New concerns that Greece may not meet its looming deadline for a debt restructuring drove fears on Tuesday, as well as China's reduced outlook for economic growth and new signs that Europe is headed back into recession.

"Equity markets are under pressure worldwide amid concerns about the global economy," said Frederic Ruffy, options strategist at WhatsTrading.com.

The S&P 500 is still up nearly 7 percent for the year and almost 20 percent since last Sept. 30. Analysts have expected a pullback for weeks, citing an overstretched market, and the news from China and signs of weakening in the Brazilian economy - another powerhouse in emerging markets - spurred selling.

Levine noted that a jump of roughly 13.5 percent in the VIX at the opening was "significant because market participants were surprised by such a quick reversal in global equities.

"That prompted option players to buy S&P 500 puts and VIX calls to hedge their long exposure," he said.

Worries about a pullback in markets have been present in other measures of volatility. The Credit Suisse Fear Barometer Index, known as the CSFB Index, logged an all-time high of 32.23 on Feb. 23, and remained at elevated levels lately, closing at 31.57 on Monday, unchanged from Friday.

A rise in the index indicates that investor positioning is on the defensive side, according to Credit Suisse. Its elevated level is in contrast to the VIX, which has been trading between 17 and 22, a level consistent with relatively calm markets.

The CSFB index tracks the willingness of investors to pay for downside protection with zero-premium collar trades in SPX options that expire in three months. Increased usage of these collars suggests investors are more willing to give up potential gains in exchange for protection against losses.

Unlike the VIX, which measures future swings in the market, the CFSB Index taps the persistent fear levels expressed by investors such as institutions and hedge funds that have long-term investment horizons and use derivatives to manage risk.

Trading in the S&P 500 option pit was brisk on Tuesday as about 499,000 puts and 308,000 calls changed hands, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert. In volatility derivatives, VIX futures were higher across the board, indicating higher expectations for more market swings within the next few months.

VIX options were active, led by the trading of call options, often used as a hedge against further declines in the market and a spike up in volatility levels. In VIX options, 231,000 calls and 183,000 puts crossed the tape, data from Trade Alert showed.

The value of the VIX Index, a 30-day risk forecast of stock market volatility, is calculated by using the mid-point between bid and ask prices for a group of SPX options. The VIX typically moves inversely to the S&P benchmark and rises when stocks fall.

The S&P 500 .SPX fell 1.6 percent, its worst day since December, led by weakness in the banking and material sectors.

(Reporting By Doris Frankel; Editing by Leslie Adler)

