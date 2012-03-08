* Blackrock, JPMorgan neither admit nor deny CFTC allegations

* Blackrock says cooperated with CFTC, JPM has no comment

(Adds comments from Blackrock, JPMorgan in paragraph 3)

WASHINGTON, March 8 The U.S. futures regulator on Thursday fined J.P. Morgan Securities $140,000 and BlackRock Institutional Trust $250,000 for engaging in prearranged trades in 10 year U.S. Treasury Note Futures spreads on the Chicago Board of Trade during 2010.

In separate cases, both J.P. Morgan Securities, the futures commission merchant subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co, and BlackRock said they entered into the settlement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission without admitting or denying the allegations.

A JPMorgan Chase spokesman had no comment. Bobbie Collins, a Blackrock spokesman, said the firm cooperated fully with the CFTC and was pleased to put the matter behind it.

The CFTC said it found on two occasions in 2010 where an employee of investment management firm BlackRock Institutional Trust developed a trading strategy with the underlying purpose that the firm be on both sides of a 10 year spread transaction.

The firm, a subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc., was fined to settle charges of prearranged trading and fictitious sales on the CBOT.

The CFTC also said J.P. Morgan Securities agreed to a $140,000 penalty for the execution of a prearranged trade, which the agency said was a fictitious sale and noncompetitive.

The transaction also occurred during 2010 and involved 10 year U.S. Treasury Note Futures spreads.

(Reporting by Christopher Doering; Editing by Alden Bentley)

((christopher.doering@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: FINANCIAL REGULATION/CFTC

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.