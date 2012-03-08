* Move pits Starbucks against partner Green Mountain

* Shares of Green Mountain tumble on news

* Starbucks shares up 4 percent

March 8 Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said it will launch its own single-cup coffee and espresso drink machine later this year, putting it in direct competition with partner Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc GMCR.O, seller of the popular Keurig home brewers.

Shares of Green Mountain were trading down nearly 14 percent at $53.92 in after-hours trade. They had earlier plunged 24 percent, but regained some ground after Starbucks said on a conference call that it would continue to supply Green Mountain with Starbucks-branded single-serve coffee pods called K-cups.

Starbucks shares rose over 4 percent to $52.45.

Starbucks said that the "Verismo system by Starbucks" will make both brewed coffee and espresso beverages such as lattes.

The system will be sold online at select Starbucks shops and at specialty retailers in the United States, Canada and some other international markets, it said.

Pricing on the machine will not be announced until closer to launch, Starbucks said. Existing machines now start at about $50 but can cost as much as $800.

"This is a positive for Starbucks, it gives them better penetration into the at-home market," said Lazard Capital Markets analyst Matthew DiFrisco.

He said the move leverages Starbucks strength in the espresso and latte category.

Green Mountain controls more than three-quarters of the U.S. market for single-cup coffee, but worldwide, it ranks fourth, with less than 8 percent, according to data supplied in January by Euromonitor International.

The global leader is Nestle SA NESN.VX, whose Nespresso system holds a 35 percent share, Euromonitor said at the time.

Other popular single-cup brewing systems include Tassimo by Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N, Senseo by Sara Lee SLE.N, and Flavia by Mars. At the end of this month, Senseo will be discontinued in the United States, except on select websites.

Single-portion coffee, known as cups, discs or pods, makes up only 8 percent of total worldwide coffee sales, but category bulls say that percentage should grow as more people take advantage of its convenience. [ID:nL2E8D1HYN]

Single-serve coffee has the biggest presence in Western Europe and the United States, but the category leaders are moving into new markets.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Detroit, Martinne Geller in New York and Jessica Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Bernard Orr)

