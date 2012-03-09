* Brazil wants limits on Mexican exports

MEXICO CITY, March 9 The Brazilian government has asked Mexico to limit the value of its auto exports to Brazil to around $1.4 billion for the next three years as part of a set of demands aimed at renegotiating the two countries' automotive trade deal.

Brasilia said the quota was the average annual value of Mexican auto exports to Brazil in the last three years, according to a letter dated March 8 to Mexican Foreign Minister Patricia Espinosa and Economy Minister Bruno Ferrari seen by Reuters.

The Brazilian letter said the two sides had reached an understanding to define the terms of the deal's overhaul by Friday. The Mexican government was not immediately available for comment.

In a separate letter dated one day earlier seen by Reuters, Mexico said it was prepared to consider limiting its exports on the basis of last year's export figures, "plus a percentage" to be negotiated.

The Brazilians also said Mexico should agree that 35 percent of its automotive parts conformed with a formula for a "regional content index", and that that proportion should rise to 45 percent over the course of four years.

Neither the formula nor the "region" were defined in the letter, but the demand could upset the United States and other trade partners where Mexico sources component parts.

Mexico said earlier this week it was still waiting for a response from Brazil to restart talks on the auto dispute, which has emerged amid a rising Mexican trade surplus in the automotive sector with Latin America's largest economy.

A final demand issued by the Brazilian government was that there should be liberalization in trade of heavy vehicles.

Brazil has stepped up trade measures and capital controls to try and shield its local manufacturers from a stronger currency.

