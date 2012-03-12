March 12 The legal fisticuffs between
Steve Wynn and Kazuo Okada, Wynn Resorts' largest shareholder,
escalated further as Okada countersued in Nevada state court,
alleging that the casino company's board breached its fiduciary
duties by voting to redeem Okada's shares.
Okada "disputes that any redemption has occurred," the
Japanese businessman said in his suit, which also alleges that
Wynn Resorts "under took a secret investigation" to force him
off the board and "committed a series of predicate acts of
racketeering, which include fraud."
The suit seeks a permanent injunction against Wynn redeeming
Okadas's 19.7 percent stake in the company, and seeks
unspecified damages.
