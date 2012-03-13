(For other news from Reuters Food and Agriculture Summit, click here)

By Ernest Scheyder

CHICAGO, March 13 - DuPont (DD.N) expects sales of soy supplements to eclipse sales of its other food ingredients this year as customers demand alternative sources of protein, especially in beverages.

The company, best known for its sales of chemicals and Kevlar bulletproof fiber, has been steadily growing in the food sector since it bought Danish food ingredients maker Danisco last year. Food-related sales now comprise nearly half of all DuPont's revenue.

While sales of probiotics or bacteria that aid in digestion, food enablers used in gums and food testing equipment are all growing, soy supplements -- primarily protein derived from soybeans -- should post the strongest growth in 2012, James Borel, an executive vice president with DuPont, told the Reuters Food & Agricultural Summit.

"Soy protein has a lot of health benefits and food companies are anxious to get protein into foods," Borel said on Tuesday at the summit, held at Reuters' offices in Chicago.

"You'll continue to see soy protein in more types of drinks and foods," Borel said. "That's one area that continues to expand."

DuPont sells soy supplements as part of its Solae joint venture with Bunge Ltd (BG.N).

Borel said he himself drinks a chocolate soy supplement from GNC Holdings Inc (GNC.N) each morning mixed with orange juice.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Carey Gillam, Brad Dorfman, Jessica Wohl, Lisa Baertlein and Martinne Geller)

