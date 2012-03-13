(Adds details on soy, industry consolidation)

By Ernest Scheyder

CHICAGO, March 13 - DuPont (DD.N) expects sales of soy supplements to eclipse sales of its other food ingredients this year as customers demand alternative sources of protein, especially in beverages.

The company, best known for its sales of chemicals and Kevlar bulletproof fiber, has been steadily growing in the food sector since it bought Danish food ingredients maker Danisco last year. Food-related sales now comprise nearly half of DuPont's roughly $38 billion in annual revenue.

While sales of probiotics or bacteria that aid in digestion, food enablers used in gums and food testing equipment are all growing, soy supplements -- primarily protein derived from soybeans -- should post the strongest growth in 2012, James Borel, an executive vice president with DuPont, told the Reuters Food and Agriculture Summit.

"Soy protein has a lot of health benefits and food companies are anxious to get protein into foods," Borel said on Tuesday at the summit, held at Reuters' offices in Chicago.

"You'll continue to see soy protein in more types of drinks and foods," Borel said. "That's one area that continues to expand."

Sales of soy and other food products will continue to support DuPont's bottom line because makers of solar panels and electronics, which use parts made by DuPont, have cut back on orders, Chief Executive Ellen Kullman said earlier this year. [ID:nL4E8CO5XE]

DuPont sells soy supplements as part of its Solae joint venture with Bunge Ltd (BG.N).

"There's going to continue being a lot of innovation in the food aisle," Borel said. "Food companies are following what consumers are looking for."

Borel said he himself drinks a chocolate soy supplement from GNC Holdings Inc (GNC.N) each morning mixed with orange juice.

Soy supplement is extracted from soybean after the plant is milled into a flour. It is popular among vegetarians and those who are lactose-intolerant.

The heavy use of science to craft specialty foods is not without controversy, however.

DuPont is one of only a handful of companies that make specialized ingredients used by General Mills Inc (GIS.N) and other large packaged food producers to differentiate products in shoppers' minds.

"We don't necessarily have the choices we think we have if there are whole companies dominating aisles in grocery stores," Patty Lovera, assistant director of environment research group Food & Water Watch, told the Summit on Monday.

Borel countered that many developments in the food industry, including in areas of safety and nutrition, could not happen without scale.

"The fact is we're able to invest $2 million every day in food research and development," he said. "We wouldn't be able to do that if we were 10 different companies."

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Carey Gillam, Brad Dorfman, Jessica Wohl, Lisa Baertlein and Martinne Geller; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

