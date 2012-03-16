(Adds details on deal, background)

TORONTO, March 16 BCE Inc (BCE.TO), parent of Bell Canada, has agreed to acquire its smaller rival Astral Media ACMa.TO for C$3 billion, as seeks to expand its presence in broadcasting and strengthen its position in the mostly francophone province of Quebec.

BCE said on Thursday it would acquire all Class A non-voting shares of Astral for $50 per share, a 38 percent premium to Thursday's close on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"Bell's acquisition of Astral firmly establishes our company as Québec's media leader," BCE CEO George Cope said in a statement. "Astral's strong financial position enables Bell to further accelerate our significant investment in broadband innovation across Québec."

BCE will also acquire all Class B subordinate voting shares for C$54.83 per share, for a total consideration of about C$151 million, and all special shares for C$50 million. Including the assumption of debt, the deal values Astral at about C$3.38 billion.

BCE will fund the deal through a combination of cash and BCE common equity, with BCE retaining the right to replace shares with cash, in whole or in part, at closing.

A year ago, Canadian regulators approved BCE's acquisition of broadcaster CTV for C$1.3 billion. The BCE-CTV deal was reached in September 2010.

Astral's board of directors has unanimously approved the transaction and advised Astral shareholders to vote in favor of the deal.

