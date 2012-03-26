* Illycaffe won't buy coffee until Brazil harvest

By Marcy Nicholson

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 26 Coffee roasters such as illycaffe are unable to take advantage of prices at 17-month lows because they are still working through the inventory they bought at much higher levels, illycaffe's chief executive told Reuters.

U.S. importers have said in recent weeks that the physical market has been surprisingly quiet , particularly given the drop in futures prices to below $2 per lb for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years.

They have attributed it to roasters working off last year's stock, but this is the first time a roaster has acknowledged to Reuters that they are not benefiting from the fall in prices.

"We stock coffee for one entire year, so that means that now we are in the process of using the coffee that we bought last year when the coffee (price) was much higher than that," said Andrea Illy, chief executive of illycaffe.

"So once we buy the coffee, which is between July and October or November, this is it."

Illy spoke on the sidelines of the National Coffee Association USA conference late last week in Charleston.

Illycaffe is a high-quality roaster based in Trieste, Italy. Its total global annual sales are $450 million, making it the 13th biggest coffee company, Illy said.

The third-generation roaster wasn't frustrated, however, and said that to try to maximize the benefit by buying coffee at the lowest possible price, it simply becomes a speculative exercise, in which you win some and lose some.

“Roasters are covered and fixed prices at higher levels, and are having to work through that high-priced coffee to the point where they can take advantage of the market,” one importer said on Saturday.

The then benchmark contract KCc2 soared above $3 per lb in May 2011, in an 11-month rally fueled by concern about tight supplies and speculative buying, forcing many roasters to raise their prices. Illycaffe raised its prices twice in 2011 and again by roughly 4 percent in January.

The rally caused top U.S. packaged coffee maker J M Smucker Co (SJM.N), the maker of Folgers coffee, and Kraft Foods Inc KFT.N, the maker of Maxwell House, to raise their retail prices four times within a year. Both companies dropped their list prices last August as the futures market retreated.

The world's biggest coffee shop chain, Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O), raised the cost of its packaged coffee twice in the United States due to the rally.

SINGLE-SERVE ESPRESSO MACHINE

May arabica futures KCc1 tumbled to a 17-month low at $1.7695 per lb late last week, more than 40 percent below last year's peak on the expectation of a bumper crop in top grower Brazil and as speculators shifted to a huge net short position.

"With our policies to buy the best possible beans directly from the hand of the grower, once the grower makes the coffee for us, we have to buy immediately," Illy said.

The world's biggest producer, Brazil, where illycaffe buys a significant amount of its coffee, will not begin the bulk of its harvest until May or June.

Illycaffe, a privately held company founded by Illy's grandfather, who invented the modern-day technique for making espresso, launched its proprietary iperEspresso capsule system last week.

This single-serve espresso machine, called "Cuisinart for illy," is part of a global partnership agreement with Cuisinart and will be sold in the United States and Canada starting in 2013.

Illy sees the potential to sell this machine, which uses a two-stage extraction process, to 10,000 households in Canada and the United States.

(Editing by Eric Beech)

