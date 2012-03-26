(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Daniel Indiviglio

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A handful of Washington lawmakers may have come up with the best remedy yet to the confusion over implementing the infamous Volcker Rule. The legislation banning federally insured banks from betting with their own money has become one of the thorniest sections of 2010’s Dodd-Frank Act. But a bipartisan group of U.S. senators has devised a decent compromise.

They have drawn up legislation that would give regulators more time to iron out the rule’s complexities. Their simple, genuinely practical one-page bill is a rare treat from a chamber more often associated with blinkered bickering.

The most pressing issue is that regulators have not yet settled on the final version of the Volcker Rule and probably won’t by the deadline - even Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke admitted last month that he didn’t think the Fed and its fellow watchdogs would be done in time.

But in a twist that bureaucracy specializes in, banks will be legally required to comply with the rule in July whether it’s finalized or not. Regulators may somehow turn a blind eye. But there would probably still be widespread confusion about what securities banks can legally trade, how much they can hold on their balance sheets and how they should charge for their services.

Once regulators do finalize the rule sometime after July, banks would then have to immediately implement it, which isn’t logistically feasible. Sensing these problems, regulators may well feel pressure to rush out the final rule, which would probably unleash a whole new set of regulation-inspired unintended consequences.

The senators’ bill should be a no-brainer. It changes nothing about the intent of the Volcker Rule itself. It simply switches this July’s hard deadline for implementation to a year after whenever regulators finalize the rule. And it does so by changing just two words in the existing legislation.

Of course, hardcore Republicans might prefer to delay any decisions in the hope the party will sweep this November’s elections, allowing them to overturn the rule entirely. Meanwhile, staunch Democrats, fearing such an outcome, may choose to put pressure on regulators to speed up implementation now.

With luck, though, the rest of Congress should be able to realize that complying with a rule before it’s written is barmy. The senators’ bill presents them with a chance to set that straight.

